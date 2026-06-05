Descending into hell with 'Katabasis' author R.F. Kuang
Find a book excerpt here.
Best-selling author R. F. Kuang‘s 2025 fantasy book “Katabasis” came out in paperback this week.
The book centers around two graduate students studying magic at Cambridge University who make a journey to Hell to rescue their recently deceased thesis advisor.
At a Wilbur Theater event in Boston last September, Kuang spoke with Here & Now‘s Emiko Tamagawa.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
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