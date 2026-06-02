After Trump's DOJ dropped some police reforms, Louisville stepped in. How's it going, 1 year later?

It’s been one year since Louisville, Ky., promised to reform its police department with or without help from the federal government.

Last year, the Trump administration walked away from a consent decree that mandated changes in how police officers use force, an agreement reached after the 2020 killing of Breonna Taylor.

After the feds pulled back, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said the city would be “moving ahead rapidly” with police reform anyway.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with ProPublica reporter Topher Sanders, who investigated how that effort has been going.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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