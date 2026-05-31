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Colombian musician Maluma discusses his album 'Loco X Volver'

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe,
Diantha Parker
Published May 31, 2026 at 6:31 AM MDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with Colombian musician Maluma about his newest album, "Loco X Volver."

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ayesha Rascoe
Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
See stories by Ayesha Rascoe
Diantha Parker