© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Due to required maintenance on Sunday, May 31, over-the-air viewers in Alamogordo and El Paso may experience a loss of signal from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service for TDS, Dish, DirecTV, U-verse, and Spectrum customers may also be impacted. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this necessary maintenance is completed.

CBS' Bari Weiss overhauls '60 Minutes,' fires top producer and reporters

NPR | By David Folkenflik,
A Martínez
Published May 29, 2026 at 2:46 AM MDT

The new head of CBS News is flexing her muscles at the network's most storied news program: "60 Minutes." We look at the upheaval.

Copyright 2026 NPR
David Folkenflik
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.
See stories by David Folkenflik
A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
See stories by A Martínez