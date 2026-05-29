Due to required maintenance on Sunday, May 31, over-the-air viewers in Alamogordo and El Paso may experience a loss of signal from 12 a.m. to 12 p.m. Service for TDS, Dish, DirecTV, U-verse, and Spectrum customers may also be impacted. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience as this necessary maintenance is completed.
CBS' Bari Weiss overhauls '60 Minutes,' fires top producer and reporters
David Folkenflik was described by Geraldo Rivera of Fox News as "a really weak-kneed, backstabbing, sweaty-palmed reporter." Others have been kinder. The Columbia Journalism Review, for example, once gave him a "laurel" for reporting that immediately led the U.S. military to institute safety measures for journalists in Baghdad.