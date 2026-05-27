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In 'Ulysses S. Cat,' NPR host Scott Simon tells animal tales

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 27, 2026 at 10:00 AM MDT
The cover of "Ulysses S. Cat" and author Scott Simon. (Courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company and Caroline Simon)
Courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company and Caroline Simon
The cover of "Ulysses S. Cat" and author Scott Simon. (Courtesy of W.W. Norton & Company and Caroline Simon)

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Weekend Edition Saturday host Scott Simon about his new book “Ulysses S. Cat and Other Animals I Have Known.”

In it, Simon remembers family animals and animals that he has encountered in his travels.

Book excerpt: ‘Ulysses S. Cat and Other Animals I Have Known’

By Scott Simon

Excerpted from “Ulysses S. Cat And Other Animals I Have Known.” Copyright ©2026 by Scott Simon. Used with permission of the publisher, W. W. Norton & Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom