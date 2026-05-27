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A Palestinian was forced from land where Israeli settlers now relax and swim

NPR | By Ruth Sherlock
Published May 27, 2026 at 2:16 PM MDT

In a West Bank spring where Palestinians used to water their flocks, Israeli settlers now swim.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Ruth Sherlock
Ruth Sherlock is an International Correspondent with National Public Radio. She's based in Beirut and reports on Syria and other countries around the Middle East. She was previously the United States Editor for the Daily Telegraph, covering the 2016 US election. Before moving to the US in the spring of 2015, she was the Telegraph's Middle East correspondent.
See stories by Ruth Sherlock