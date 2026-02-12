Close to home: Why so many New Mexicans are becoming unhoused

This episode takes a closer look at the disparities at play that build a steeper and quicker precipice towards becoming unhoused. We’ll take a look at contributing factors, locally-sourced data on homelessness, and listen to expertise and stories from folks with lived experience.

Johana Bencomo, District 4 City Councilor in Las Cruces, speaks on the effects policy and ordinance may have on propensities for homelessness- as well as solutions Las Cruces is propagating, like affordable housing communities.

Athena Huckaby, local public health professional and co-founder of a housing fund, tells about working with unhoused folks and the brambles around getting them resources before and after finding them housing.

Orenzo Daniels III shares some of his own story and what he’s doing now professionally to ameliorate the harm disparities and inlaid from the system fractures.

Some of the resources mentioned in this episode are:

Community of Hope : http://www.mvcommunityofhope.org/

Linkages:

https://housingnm.org/programs/linkages

https://yes.nm.gov/s/linkages-supportive-housing-programs?language=en_US

AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment)

https://www.donaana.gov/departments/community_services/health_human_services/court_compliance_division/aot.php