You, Me and Inequity | A KRWG Podcast

Close to home: Why so many New Mexicans are becoming unhoused

By Liz Liano
Published February 12, 2026 at 3:45 PM MST
This episode takes a closer look at the disparities at play that build a steeper and quicker precipice towards becoming unhoused. We’ll take a look at contributing factors, locally-sourced data on homelessness, and listen to expertise and stories from folks with lived experience.

Johana Bencomo, District 4 City Councilor in Las Cruces, speaks on the effects policy and ordinance may have on propensities for homelessness- as well as solutions Las Cruces is propagating, like affordable housing communities.

Athena Huckaby, local public health professional and co-founder of a housing fund, tells about working with unhoused folks and the brambles around getting them resources before and after finding them housing.

Orenzo Daniels III shares some of his own story and what he’s doing now professionally to ameliorate the harm disparities and inlaid from the system fractures.

Some of the resources mentioned in this episode are:

Community of Hope : http://www.mvcommunityofhope.org/

Linkages:
https://housingnm.org/programs/linkages

https://yes.nm.gov/s/linkages-supportive-housing-programs?language=en_US

AOT (Assisted Outpatient Treatment)
https://www.donaana.gov/departments/community_services/health_human_services/court_compliance_division/aot.php

Grajeda-Huckaby Low-Barrier Housing Fund
For more information on the housing fund you can email gh.housing.fund@gmail.com or contact Athena Huckaby at 575-519-5055

Liz Liano
Liz Liano is the host of the KRWG Podcast "You, Me and Inequity", as well as the Membership Coordinator for the station. She is an NMSU alum with a bachelor's degree in English. Outside the station, she is a poet and musician who centers her work on mental health and recovery.
