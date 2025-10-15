Trans Mental Health: Providers, Legislation and Third Spaces

This first episode is hosted by our Membership Coordinator, Liz Liano, and co-hosted by former KRWG Content Director, Anthony Moreno, and delves into the challenges around trans mental health and impacts from legislation and provider shortages.

We hear personal perspectives from Zed Serna, Ley David Elliette Cray and Liz Hadfield and get legislative perspectives from EQNM Director Marshall Martinez and New Mexico State Representative Micaela Lara Cadena. Our guests will share first-hand experiences alongside legislative viewpoints on policy impacts. Listen closely for the birds and the frogs in the rain.