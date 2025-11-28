Ex-police officer helps homeless people do laundry

After over two decades in law enforcement, Wade Milyard Jr. retired as a K-9 police officer for Maryland’s Frederick department. He took up a different kind of service to his community, becoming the founder of Fresh Step Laundry, a nonprofit that offers free laundry services to people experiencing homelessness.

In his bus, nicknamed Lucy, retrofitted with washers and dryers, he offers a free laundry service to those in his neighborhood.

Host Scott Tong speaks to Milyard Jr. about the work he is doing now.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR