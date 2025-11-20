Las Cruces business owner is sleeping outside to gain awareness for unhoused neighbors.

Simply fresh Co-owner Christopher Baca is sleeping outside three nights in a row to raise awareness. He mentioned that his parents were involved in philanthropy throughout the community. He had seen another business owner do this before, so he was inspired to do the same.

“I recognize such a big problem here in the communities. Especially downtown, you start building relationships with these people. It just really tugs at your heartstrings when you see them without,” Baca said.

His philosophy is to take care of the community first, then a trickledown effect will happen where the city will get better and eventually the whole state. During the nights that he stayed outside it was raining and this is what he had hoped for.

Abigail Salas Christopher's tent outside of Simply Fresh

“I was hoping that it would be the coldest days. I was really anticipating doing this in December, but the need is now. I woke up with my tent was wet on the inside,” he said. “It's really about empathy, just putting yourself in someone's situation and understanding like, you know I could be in a situation like that or any of us could be. And just making sure we have that heart for service.”

He said they have been receiving a lot of donations; they will continue to accept donations through mid-December, and he encourages the community to get out and help in any way.

“Get involved, get involved where you can. You don't realize how much influence you have in your local community until you start. Just getting out there and getting the ball rolling. It can ignite the fire in someone else by just simply getting started,” Baca said.