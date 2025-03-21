Judge questions White House push to deport alleged gang members under Alien Enemies Act
Amid mounting tensions between the White House and the judiciary, Federal Judge James Boasberg held a hearing on President Trump's push to use wartime powers to deport alleged Venezuelan gang members. Boasberg has been demanding answers from the Justice Department about whether the Trump administration violated his orders to halt removal flights to El Salvador, while families and lawyers for the men have come forward to dispute that they're gang members.
