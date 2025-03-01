'Wait Wait' for March 1, 2025: With Not My Job guest Roy Wood, Jr.
This week's show was recorded in Chicago with host Peter Sagal, judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Roy Wood, Jr. and panelists Helen Hong, Paula Poundstone, and Tom Bodett. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
DC Performance Review; R2D2, Meet Ball 2, Strike 2; The Name's Bezos, Jeff Bezos
Panel Questions
New Kind Of Beatlemania
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists give you three new reasons to care about what you wear, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: Roy Wood, Jr., comedian and host of Have I Got News for You, joins us to answer questions about ghosts
Roy Wood, Jr. started performing stand-up at the age of 19, and after spending almost a decade on The Daily Show, now hosts Have I Got News for You, his own weekly news quiz on CNN. He may be the boss on that show, but he'll have to play our game Have I Got Boos for You, three questions about ghosts
Panel Questions
Scents of Stage and Screen; HP Stands for Hold Please; Layering With Old Spice
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Shiny Way To Catch A Cheater; Reading Is Fashion; Look Out Below!
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else
Predictions
Our panelists predict, now that he's bought the rights to James Bond, what movie franchise will Jeff Bezos buy next.
