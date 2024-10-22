In Germany, a man was voted to be mayor without even entering the race

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

In Germany, a man has won a mayoral election without even entering the race. The victory came as a surprise to the man in question, and after careful thought, he has politely turned down the opportunity to run the town. Esme Nicholson reports.

ESME NICHOLSON, BYLINE: What is a voter to do when neither candidate running for office appeals? In the picturesque southern German town of Bissingen an der Teck, many voters have taken matters into their own hands. On election day last Sunday, they added the name of a third man to their ballot papers before casting their votes - a man they thought far more suitable than those officially running.

The unassuming contender was 61-year-old Siegfried Nagele. He won the absolute majority - much to his surprise - and said he'd need to mull it over. After a week of quiet reflection, Nagele has made his decision.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

SIEGFRIED NAGELE: (Through interpreter) It would have been easier for me to stand here today and say, sure, I'll be your mayor. And I'm grateful for the huge vote of confidence in me.

NICHOLSON: But Nagele chose to disappoint more than half the electorate who had put him in this position - or tried to, at least.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

NAGELE: (Through interpreter) As difficult as it is, I must turn down the opportunity to be your mayor, despite the election results in my favor. I am very thankful, but this is the responsible thing to do.

(APPLAUSE)

NICHOLSON: Nagele's humility has gone down well. After all, it is by some legal quirk that it was possible for him to win a race he'd never entered in the first place. Speaking to the local paper Der Tekbote, district council member Hansjorg Richter said the residents of the town have accepted Nagele turning them down.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

HANSJORG RICHTER: (Through interpreter) Huge respect to the man. It was the right decision for him, and I'm sure he didn't take it lightly.

NICHOLSON: Nagele wasn't completely unknown. He's been deputy mayor for a quarter of a century - long enough to win the trust of the town's residents. And as a veteran politician, he is no stranger to democratic procedure, which is why he has recommended calling a new election. For NPR News, I'm Esme Nicholson in Berlin. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.