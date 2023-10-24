Chevron to acquire Hess Corp for $53 billion in second big oil merger in a month

Oil giant Chevron has announced it will buy fellow energy company Hess Corp. It follows Exxon Mobil’s acquisition of Pioneer Natural Resources just weeks ago as the U.S.’s two top oil players vie for a bigger role in the emerging oil opportunities in Guyana. Guyana is a new major oil producer after huge discoveries off the coast of the South American nation in recent years.

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Deepa Fernandes for more on these big energy moves.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

