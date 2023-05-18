Pakistani security forces remain in tense standoff with former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Hundreds of security forces surround the home of the former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan as the standoff continues. Authorities are threatening to storm his house after the deadline for Khan to hand over “terrorists” officers say he’s harboring passed hours ago.

We speak with NPR’s Diaa Hadid for the latest.

