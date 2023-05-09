Did Title 42 lead border crossings to increase?

Title 42 is slated to end in days. The Libertarian Cato Institute has been speaking out against the policy, but for different reasons than many others who oppose it.

Cato says that it actually led to more border crossings, which is counterintuitive. Cato argues that “the Policy eliminated traditional penalties for entering the U.S. illegally, which in turn encouraged large numbers of migrants to cross the nation’s border without authorization — and to do so more than once. That change in incentives led to more attempts, more repeat attempts, and more successful attempts at crossing the border illegally.”

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Muzaffar Chishti, senior fellow at the Migration Policy Institute, and David Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute.

