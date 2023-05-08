Virtual border wall between U.S. and Mexico creates privacy and safety concerns

Democrats and Republicans remain split over the construction of a physical border wall between the U.S. and Mexico. But there is a bipartisan consensus to build a virtual border wall. In fact, the federal government has invested millions in surveillance technology along the southern border whose aim is to keep migrants and drug smugglers out of the U.S.

Gustavo Solis of member station KPBS spoke with experts who say the virtual option isn’t necessarily more humane or effective than a physical wall.

The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit digital privacy group, created a map of surveillance infrastructure along the U.S.-Mexico border.

