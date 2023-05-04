© 2023 KRWG
King Charles III Coronation Coverage

KRWG | By KRWG News and Partners
Published May 4, 2023 at 10:51 AM MDT
Britain Coronation 5 Things to Know
Andreea Alexandru/AP
AP
FILE - The Gold State Coach is led in a procession as it leaves Westminster Abbey in central London, early Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during a rehearsal for the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place at Westminster Abbey on May 6 Britain's royal family turns the page on a new chapter with the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday. Charles ascended the throne when his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, died last year.

King Charles III is officially crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey this Saturday, May 6. Coverage features NPR's Lauren Frayer and journalist Willem Marx in London.

KRWG Public Media will have special programs on The Coronation of King Charles this Sunday on television from KRWG Public Media:

The Coronation: A Day to Remember will showcase high points from throughout the day.

The Coronation Concert (KCCC) features Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

KRWG News and Partners
