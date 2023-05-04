King Charles III Coronation Coverage

King Charles III is officially crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey this Saturday, May 6. Coverage features NPR's Lauren Frayer and journalist Willem Marx in London.

KRWG Public Media will have special programs on The Coronation of King Charles this Sunday on television from KRWG Public Media:

The Coronation: A Day to Remember will showcase high points from throughout the day.

The Coronation Concert (KCCC) features Lionel Richie and Katy Perry headline the concert showcasing the country’s diverse cultural heritage in music, theatre, and dance. Hugh Bonneville hosts from the grounds of Windsor Castle.

