The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that more than 300,000 accountants and auditors in the U.S. have left their jobs in the past two years.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Adrienne Gonzalez, managing editor of the accounting news site Going Concern, about what’s behind the exodus.

