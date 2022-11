Midterm voting wraps up Tuesday, but we may not know the results on election night. Most states begin counting absentee or mail ballots on election night.

Here & Now‘s Lisa Mullins speaks with Domenico Montanaro, NPR senior political editor and correspondent about what to expect.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.