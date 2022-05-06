© 2022 KRWG
Kentucky Derby without Bob Baffert: Hall of Fame trainer's suspension bans him from Churchill Downs

Published May 6, 2022 at 10:52 AM MDT
At last year's the Kentucky Derby, Medina Spirit #8, ridden by jockey John Velazquez crosses the finish line to win at Churchill Downs on May 01, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby is Saturday. And prominent horse trainer Bob Baffert will not be there because he’s been suspended.

Last year, his horse Medina Spirit won the race but was then disqualified for failing a drug test.

Host Jane Clayson talks Joe Drape, who covers horse racing for the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.