Former Nobel Laureates React To Winning Literature Prize
The 109th Nobel Prize for Literature will be awarded Thursday morning. The academy is known for its cloak-and-dagger methods to prevent leaks about its choice. NPR has a look at past winners and their reactions to winning.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: October 31, 2016 at 10:00 PM MDT
In this story we incorrectly identify the voice in the William Faulkner acceptance speech as Faulkner himself. It was actually a performance of the speech by William Lasseter.