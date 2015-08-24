'Sad Puppies' Fail To Stuff Ballot Box At Hugo Awards

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

There was no love for puppies at this weekend's Hugo Awards. The sad puppies are a group who say the fan-chosen science fiction and fantasy awards have become too liberal and inclusive, so they nominated their own slate of candidates. And as NPR's Petra Mayer reports, Hugo voters had other ideas.

PETRA MAYER, BYLINE: Over the past few years, more Hugo awards have been going to women and writers of color. The sad puppies - mostly white, mostly male - came together as a backlash. Right now it's relatively easy to get a work on the Hugo ballot, so the puppy slate pretty much took over this year, causing months of controversy. But when it came time to hand out the iconic silver rocket ship trophies on Saturday night, Hugo voters chose to give no award in five puppy-packed categories, including best novella and best short story.

The night's big winner was Chinese author Liu Cixin, whose book "The Three Body Problem" was the first work in translation to win the Hugo for best novel. Award organizers have now approved a rules change aimed at making it harder to nominate slates, though, it won't take effect for two years. Petra Mayer, NPR News. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.