state of change

For decades in these sparsely populated valleys and peaks in northern New Mexico, the internet has been slow, unreliable and expensive. This region is...
TAOS, NM – Molly Byrnes, 34, and Jesse Hofmann-Smith, 35, can’t reliably make phone calls on their cellular network from their cozy apartment on the...
What if big telecom isn’t the only game in town for internet service? Member-owned cooperatives and community networks are springing up around the...
Quality internet service is key to overcoming poverty, according to studies worldwide. But all over the U.S., people of color and folks with low incomes...
Let's Talk New Mexico 4/5 8a: Internet access is expensive and often slow in rural communities across New Mexico. How might improving internet speed and...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3a_MaNnMfW8Rebecca Dow is a on a mission. She says it’s long past time for New Mexico to move forward. “Right now, I think…
TRUTH OR CONSEQUENCES — Marianne Blaue and John Masterson discovered this offbeat town by accident in September 2015.They intended to pass Truth or…
IT’S A TYPICAL MONDAY in this dusty New Mexico town 30 miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border. In a brightly lit classroom at Deming High School, Francisco…
FARMINGTON — Tara Churchill spent hours as a child peering through the window of her family’s lumber store out onto Main Street.For many years, she…
RATON – Sparks fly inside the shop at Rocky Mountain Metals, a big warehouse building on the outskirts of this small town near the Colorado border. Men…