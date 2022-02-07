NMSU DanceSport

-
For the 12th year, the NMSU Dance department will pair up ten high-profile members of the Las Cruces community with ten high-performing student dancers in…
When dance professors Paco Antonio and Ray Backlund put together a dance concert – as they have for the “Rhythm Nights” concerts this month – they look…
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Doña Ana Arts Council Executive Director Kathleen Albers…
Flamenco dancer and teacher Frank “Paco Antonio” Gilpin first heard flamenco music when he was a dance student at UNM, and immediately enrolled in a…
November 5, 2015 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra meets with New Mexico State University Dance…