This year’s 9th annual NMSU/Warner Hutchison Contemporary Arts Festival will be a two-day celebration of contemporary music, dance, drama, and narration,…
Echoes from a legendary murder in Mesilla’s famed Double Eagle Restaurant will be heard tonight in “Grave,” a new theatrical music piece that will be…
Award-winning Cuban composer Yalil Guerra will visit Las Cruces as part of this year’s “Warner Hutchison Contemporary Arts Festival” at NMSU next week.…
Music is a way “to achieve our dreams,” says violinist and conductor Simon Gollo, who came to Las Cruces to join La Catrina String Quartet and to teach at…
A concert with the Latin-Grammy Award winning La Catrina Quartet always includes something new, and tonight, the ensemble is offering not only a program…
A rarely-heard piece of music for string quartet and tuba by jazz composer and musician Manny Albam is on the program this Sunday in a concert performed…
Violinist Roberta Arruda lived in several countries in her youth, including Brazil, France, the US and Hungary, and at 21, toured ten other countries with…
Violinist Daniel Vega-Albela and violist Jorge Martinez-Rios named their string quartet “La Catrina” to give it an immediate Mexican association, and to…