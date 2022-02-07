-
Beethoven is coming to Las Cruces this Sunday to help celebrate the completion of major renovations at First Presbyterian Church. A special concert will…
Horn player L. William Kuyper says that an orchestral player who steps out in front to be a soloist has to “be a leader, and give forth his or her own…
Locked in the boiler room at Carnegie Hall: A conversation with Pam Shaffer Reinhard and Bill KuyperLas Cruces boasts numerous top quality musicians, including several retirees from major orchestras who continue to share their musical talents with the…