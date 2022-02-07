-
There are many ways to describe the upcoming March 1 concert of the New Horizons Symphony Orchestra. It’s a “side-by-side” with a youth orchestra from…
From its haunting and melancholy opening melody until its powerful conclusion, Mozart’s famous Requiem in D Minor continues to captivate and inspire…
The Piano Concerto No. 2 by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff is one of the most beloved pieces in the repertoire, and this weekend, Joseph Seth Zamora…
When the New Horizons Symphony Orchestra began rehearsing in August for this weekend’s concert, the musicians could not have imagined the concert would be…
As music students in Morelia, Mexico in the late 1990s, violist Jorge Martinez and pianist Alain Del Real often played together, became good friends, and…
The NMSU Philharmonia is embarking on several firsts this year, says conductor Simon Gollo, who also teaches violin at NMSU and plays with La Catrina…
Violinist Daniel Vega-Albela and violist Jorge Martinez-Rios named their string quartet “La Catrina” to give it an immediate Mexican association, and to…
Jorge Martinez-Rios is a man of many musical talents. Though mainly known as the violist in La Catrina Quartet, he is also a singer, and in February, he…