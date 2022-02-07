-
December may be the one month of the year most associated with music, and every December, the Mesilla Valley Concert Band delivers with a concert of…
-
What began as a simple conversation thirty years ago outside the NMSU Music Building has today become one of Las Cruces’ most beloved and enduring musical…
-
Countless symphonic bands are thriving in towns, cities and schools all over the US, and one of the most prolific composers writing for these ensembles is…
-
Most Americans know the music of Henry Mancini, including his renowned “Pink Panther” theme, but fewer know the composers Clare Grundman and John…
-
Conductors John Schutz and Judy Bethmann have brought the joy of music to thousands of young people over several decades as school band directors. Now…