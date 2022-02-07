-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Raices del Saber Xinachtli Community…
-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with “Raíces del Saber Xinachtli Community…
-
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra met with Raíces Del Saber (Roots of Knowing) Xinachtli Community…
-
January 23, 2014 – Las Cruces, NM - On this edition of PUENTES, Emily Guerra bridges the community with local Author and Retired Educator, Carlos Aceves.…