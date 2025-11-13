Cooking with Chef Tom: Beyond the Bird

DACC's Chef Tom joins KC Counts to go beyond the bird this Thanksgiving with Christmas tortellini soup, red chile-rubbed lamb chops, candied walnut honey glazed brussels sprouts, 5-ingredient coffee chocolate mousse and more!

Here are the recipes:

Christmas Tortellini Soup - serves up to 12

Ingredients

2 oz olive oil

8 oz pancetta or bacon, finely diced

4 medium onion, finely chopped

16 cloves garlic, minced

3 gal chicken broth

4 T Italian seasoning

4# cheese tortellini

4 can (28 ounces) crushed tomatoes in puree

2# fresh spinach, rinsed, stemmed and chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

3 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Directions

1. Heat the olive oil in a heavy bottom soup pot over medium heat. Add pancetta. Cook until crisp. Add chopped onions; cook 3-4 minutes or until soft. Add garlic; cook 1 minute longer. Add chicken broth and Italian seasoning. Bring to a boil, and simmer for 5 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, cook tortellini according to package directions; drain. Add cooked tortellini to soup mixture. Stir in crushed tomatoes; simmer for 5 minutes longer. Add spinach; cook until spinach is wilted. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with Parmesan cheese.

Holiday Honeycrisp Salad - serves up to 12

Ingredients

3 cup olive oil

1 1/2 cup apple cider vinegar

1 1/2 cup unsweetened apple juice OR apple cider

¾ cup honey

3 oz lemon juice

3 teaspoon salt

Freshly ground black pepper

12 medium Honeycrisp apples

Juice of 3 lemon

32 ounces salad greens

3 cup pecan halves

4 cup dried cranberries OR dried cherries

1 lb crumbled blue cheese

Instructions

To prepare Apple Cider Vinaigrette, measure oil, apple cider vinegar, apple juice/cider, honey, lemon juice, salt, and pepper into a blender. Tightly screw on lid and blend vigorously until everything is thoroughly combined.

Place apple slices in a large plastic baggie and squeeze the fresh lemon juice (from the lemon half) over them. Close bag and shake to coat. In a large salad bowl, layer salad greens, apple slices, pecans, dried cranberries, and blue cheese. Just before serving, dress with desired amount of Apple Cider Vinaigrette and toss until salad ingredients are evenly coated.

Notes

Toast the pecans, allow to completely cool, and store in an airtight container.

Red Chile Dry Rub for Lamb Chops

Ingredients (makes enough for about 8 lamb chops)

· 2 tbsp smoked paprika (or New Mexico red chile powder for deeper flavor)

· 1 tbsp ground ancho chile

· 1 tsp cayenne pepper (adjust to taste for heat)

· 1 tbsp ground cumin

· 1 tbsp ground coriander

· 1 tsp dried oregano (preferably Mexican oregano)

· 1 tsp garlic powder

· 1 tsp onion powder

· 1½ tsp kosher salt

· 1 tsp freshly cracked black pepper

· 1 tsp brown sugar (optional – helps caramelization)

· ½ tsp cinnamon (optional – adds warmth that pairs beautifully with lamb)

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk or stir until evenly blended.

Pat lamb chops dry with paper towels. Lightly coat with a bit of olive oil.

Generously coat each chop on all sides with the spice mixture.

Grill: 3–4 minutes per side for medium-rare.

Pan-sear: Sear in a hot skillet with a little oil for 2–3 minutes per side, then finish in a 400°F oven for 5 minutes.

Roast: Bake at 400°F for 10–12 minutes, depending on thickness.

Let rest 5 minutes before serving to retain juices.

Candied Walnut Brussels Sprout Bites

INGREDIENTS FOR THE BRUSSELS SPROUTS

5 lb. medium brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved

2 oz extra-virgin olive oil

2# brie cheese, cut into small pieces

1 c. honey

1 T hot sauce

FOR THE CANDIED WALNUTS

4 cup California walnuts

2 oz honey

1 oz granulated sugar

1 T chili powder

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

*Cook brussels sprouts: Preheat oven to 425.º On a large baking sheet, toss brussels sprouts with oil and season with salt and pepper. Bake until crispy, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly.

*Reduce oven temperature to 350°. Scatter walnuts on a large baking sheet and bake until walnuts are toasted, 8 to 10 minutes.

*Make candied walnuts: Grease a large plate with cooking spray. In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine walnuts, honey mixture, sugar, and chili powder. Cook, stirring constantly, until sugar coats walnuts and turns golden, about 3 minutes. Immediately transfer walnuts to prepared plate and spread into a single layer. Season with salt. Let cool completely, stirring a few times to keep walnuts separate.

*Arrange Brussels sprouts cut side-up on a serving platter. Top each with a piece of brie, a candied walnut, and drizzle of hot honey.

Duchess Sweet Potatoes Recipe

Ingredients

10# sweet potatoes cooked

12 T unsalted butter softened

4 T maple syrup

5 eaeggs

salt and pepper to taste

Method

1. Peel sweet potatoes and place them back onto a rimmed sheet pan in a 300º F oven for about 15 minutes to dry. Remove potatoes from the oven and increase oven temperature to 350º F.

2. Puree warm sweet potatoes using a food mill or ricer, for best results, over a large bowl. Add butter, maple syrup, and egg, stirring to combine well. Add salt and pepper to your preference.

3. Fill a large piping bag, fitted with a large star tip, with the sweet potato puree. Pipe large twists (see Chef) of sweet potato puree onto a parchment or silicon mat lined rimmed baking sheet pan. Place into oven and bake for 12-15 minutes, or until potatoes are well-set. Remove from the oven and serve warm.

