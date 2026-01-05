© 2026 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Online
The Science Digest

Llamas to the rescue

By Dr. Vince Gutschick
Published January 5, 2026 at 1:15 PM MST

Lou Ellen and I have been in Baringo county in Kenya. The flamingos of Lake Baringo draw the admirers. We have several anecdotes, but I’ll skip to the chase. Well, there was no chase but there could have been. This is snake country where Robert Rono, a physician and epidemiologist confronts the terror of snakebite for the people. Mambas’ and cobras’ bites are virtually death sentences. Antivenom is expensive, often unavailable, and given to causing anaphylactic shock.

Great relief may come from the work of Andreas Laustsen-Kiel’s team in Denmark. They isolated tiny antibodies that llamas and alpacas make against venom of 18 species of snake. I noted these in my podcast of 18 December 2019 as potentially protective against influenza. Here’s another good break - the research team sought a way to make antivenom without injecting horses or rabbits, combining antibodies against the gamut of snakes, and making it in bulk and at low cost.

They got the genetic sequence of the active “arms” of the antibodies, called nanobodies, and put the DNA into classic E. coli bacteria to make the proteins. They selected the best ones to combine. It works spectacularly in mice – protective and better at preventing tissue damage. Within 3 years they anticipate trials in humans. Mzuri sana!

This has been an outreach activity of the Las Cruces Academy, viewable at GreatSchools.org.

Source: Science, 30 October, pp. 428-9, reporting on work published the same date in Nature.

Image: Same

The Science Digest
Dr. Vince Gutschick
Vince grew up in the Chicago suburb of Berwyn. He has enjoyed a long career in science, starting in chemistry and physics and moving through plant physiology, ecology, remote sensing, and agronomy.
See stories by Dr. Vince Gutschick
Related Content
  • The Science Digest
    KRWG explores the world of science every week with Vince Gutschick, Chair of the Board, Las Cruces Academy lascrucesacademy.org and New Mexico State University Professor Emeritus, Biology.