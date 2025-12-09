Starfish are kind of like us!

Putting it colloquially, “Starfish ain’t got no head.” Despite their having only 5 or so arms that look alike and no head, starfish are more closely related to humans in evolution than are the great majority of all other animals that have eyes, a brain, and symmetric left and right sides.

How did starfish get their very odd shape? They developed that shape a few hundred million years ago, and did so from ancestors that had so-called bilateral (two-sided) symmetry. This is an interesting story in the large. Our really remote animal ancestors of about half a billion years ago also had radial symmetry, ‘arms’ alike, like the jellyfish. Many evolved into nearly a million species with two-sided symmetry, such as modern butterflies, and us.

Now, a fossil ‘starfish’ (an echinoderm, or tube-foot) shows the two-sided symmetry. It was found in the Atlas Mountains of Morocco. It shows a mix of two-sided symmetry, evident near its mouth, and also the paired rows of tube feet and sensors found on all five or so arms of modern starfish.

A new interpretation of modern starfish is not that the arms are like limbs of other animals, but its “face-down” surface on the sea floor is more like a head. Genetic studies of starfish and relatives might inform us about how we “kept our head” while starfish just about lost it.

