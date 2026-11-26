Scott Brocato:

Let's start with NMSU and with volleyball.

Kurt Johnson:

Yeah, so the volleyball team finished out their season over the weekend. They played in the Conference USA tournament. They actually did pretty well. They won their first game there, or their first matchup there, and they advanced to the semi-finals. But they didn't have enough to beat the top seed Western Kentucky so they bowed out on Saturday.

Came back home and then Monday morning Coach Mike Jordan announced that he's going to retire. So he's retiring 29 years at New Mexico State University as the volleyball coach. One of the most successful coaches ever at NMSU in any sport. 29 seasons, 615 wins, 10 NCA tournament appearances, 12 regular season conference championships--definitely one of the most decorated coaches in the history of NMSU. He won 10 conference Coach of the Year awards in the different conferences they were in. And in 2006, they were 33-4, had a #13 national ranking in 2007, and he is now top 50 in all-time winning percentage, or in all-time wins for coaches nationally, so for a college coach. So he reached, he just eked in at number 50, so he's now in the top 50 among all-time wins. So that's good.

He said he retired. He wanted to spend more time with his family. He's got a son who's got a baseball career going; he wanted to follow that. So he decided now was the time. Within hours, NMSU announced that they have hired his replacement, who's one of his assistants, Chelsea Abraham, who used to play in New Mexico State. She was a center at NMSU, and she'll be the tenth head coach of the Aggies. So she was a center, she transferred from Bakersfield College. She played two years at NMSU. First joined the coaching staff after she finished playing in 2017; was the director of player development for a little while here. And then she left and did some volleyball, club volleyball teams, and then she came back. This is her second season as an assistant this time around at NMSU.

So she has gleaned a lot on Coach Jordan. So there'll probably be a lot of continuity in the program. Probably good news, they've got some recruits that they just signed. So probably good news on the recruiting front. One of those recruits is actually a young lady from Las Cruces High School who just signed to come here.

So anyway, that's what's going on with the volleyball program: Chelsea Abraham will step in and take over where Coach Jordan left off.

Scott Brocato:

Anything to talk about as far as football?

Kurt Johnson:

Probably not, but sure (Laughs). The football team dropped to 3-8. They lost that home game to Delaware. That was their final home game of the year. They actually led at halftime again. We've kind of done that a little bit, and then they couldn't get it done the second half.

But Trey Hedden, the quarterback, did throw four touchdown passes, which is a career high for him. And probably the biggest news still continues to be the play of James Jones. At running back, he had 94 yards. Again, he has raised his season rushing total to the eighth highest in NMSU history for a running back. And I think he's about, if I'm not mistaken, 9 or 10 yards away from being #7. So for him, it's been a good year. For the team overall, it's been a struggle.

So they play their final game of the year this Saturday they will be at Middle Tennessee and that will close out the season for the Aggies. There'll be no bowl game and that'll be the end of it for them.

Scott Brocato:

And moving on to women's basketball, NMSU women's basketball.

Kurt Johnson:

So the men's basketball team is off to a rough start. The women's basketball team had reached a record of 3-1. They had actually won; they beat UTEP, and then they actually ended up heading to Arizona and in Tucson they had the lead after three quarters and they couldn't hang on and beat the University of Arizona.

And then the game that followed that, they kind of fell apart. The last win they had before the losing streak was against Kansas City. When they played New Mexico, which was the tough one over the weekend, they went up to play the Lobos and they just had a really tough day shooting the ball. So not a lot of points. They lost that one.

Their next home games are in December, December 2nd against St. Mary's and December 5th against UTEP. But they are at a tournament in Reno, Nevada this weekend. They play In the Nugget Classic, they face Nevada on Friday, and then they face UC Davis from California on Sunday. Those games are in Reno. That's this weekend.

Scott Brocato:

All right, let's wrap up with high school.

Kurt Johnson:

Well, high school sports, the fall season is wrapped up locally. We don't have anybody playing still in football. That's the only sport that continues. Basketball season for the boys and the girls starts up this week. The wrestlers start up this week and the swimmers are starting to compete. So actually the wrestlers, most of the big tournaments are the first weekend in December that start the season, but the swimmers are starting to compete. So you're starting to see, there's even been a couple of cheer competitions. So it's just the start for winter sports in high school.

Scott Brocato:

All right, everything can be read in Las Cruces Bulletin.

Kurt Johnson:

The Las Cruces Bulletin out early this week. week because of the Thanksgiving holiday. LasCrucesBulletin.com is where to go online and we have a lot of specialty publications out there as well, including our Bulletin's Best, where you can pick that up at our newsstands and kind of see who the people voted the best in the business.

Scott Brocato:

And I'd like to thank the people who voted for us for Top News/Talk Station in the Bulletin. I wanted to get that in before we left.

Kurt Johnson:

Congratulations on being the Top News/Talk Station in town according to the people.

Scott Brocato:

Thank you so much. And Kurt Johnson, thanks for coming in and happy Thanksgiving.

Kurt Johnson:

Thank you. Same to you