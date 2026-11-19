Scott Brocato:

Kurt, let's start with NMSU and let's start with football. They didn't have a good Saturday.

Kurt Johnson:

It was a rough Saturday for NMSU on the road in Missouri State. They were in position to win a game. They were up 7 late with less than a minute to go, but there was an 8 play 80-yard drive and Missouri State tied the game. They went to overtime, and for the second time in the game in overtime, Missouri State got a pick six interception for a touchdown to win the game in overtime.

So James Jones did have a huge day for the Aggies with 150 yards rushing, which is his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the year. So that's pretty impressive. TJ Washington also had 100-yard rushing game. They actually outgained Missouri State by quite a bit, but it wasn't a good result on the scoreboard.

They do have two games left. Unfortunately, they're 3-7 at this point. So the bowl game looks like it's out of the picture. But they host Delaware. Their home finale is Saturday against Delaware on November 21st. So they'll be back home again to finish out the home season and they'll have one more after that.

Scott Brocato:

All right, what's it looking like with volleyball?

Kurt Johnson:

So the volleyball team, they won two over the weekend and they are now in the conference tournament. Mike Jordan has got his team back in the tournament. They're 16-13 overall. They earned the number four seed in the Conference USA tournament.

So they play in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where they play that tournament this week. It's Thursday, or actually starts Friday. It's Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in Bowling Green. They're playing some of their best volleyball, so we'll see how they do. They play Middle Tennessee to start the fifth seed, and if they win, they're going to have to go play the top seed, Western Kentucky. So we'll see how that goes. But those games are actually on ESPN Plus. If people have access to that and want to watch them, the first game is noon Mountain Time on Friday.

Scott Brocato:

All right, and moving on to men's basketball.

Kurt Johnson:

So the men's basketball team actually lost to UTEP 60 to 58 last week on the road. They also just on Sunday lost again. They got beat by San Diego State, so they're 1-3, but they are back home again with a rematch with UTEP to get another chance at the minors. So that'll be Thursday, 7 p.m. in the newly named White Sands Federal Credit Union Arena at Pan American Center. They're trying to make those names longer and longer and longer, and they've apparently succeeded.

Scott Brocato:

And finally, some news with the women's soccer division: they recently let their coach go...

Kurt Johnson:

Yeah, so this last week after their season ended, they announced that Rob Baarts would not be renewed, his contract would not be renewed to coach the women's soccer team. He arrived in 2018. He's been the head of the program for nine seasons. He's the winningest coach in program history with 61 wins. And in 2022, he led the Aggies to their first conference tournament championship and into the NCA tournament, the only time they've been to the NCA tournament.

So he inherited a program that was really struggling in 2018. They kind of turned it around. Aggie women's soccer started in 2009, had only won 10 games in a season one time before Baarts arrived. So he's, it was the last couple years were pretty tough, but he actually had three consecutive seasons where they won 10 games. So he had a nice run. They've decided now they want to go another direction and take a look and see what's out there. So the soccer team's looking for a new coach.

Scott Brocato:

There's a little bit of news left with high school volleyball and football.

Kurt Johnson:

Yeah, the seasons are coming to a close locally. Las Cruces High, their three-year run at the top of girls' volleyball came to an end. They lost in the semi-finals to La Cueva from up north. La Cueva is the team they beat the last two years in the state final. That is an impressive program. Coach Keith Leopold has won actually eight state championships since 1988 when he took over that program. And including and they had also had a 61 match winning streak that ended earlier this season. But for this year, third place, they lost to La Cueva in the state semi-final. And Mesilla Valley Christian with their brand-new first-year coach Crystal Sinaceros actually reached the class 2A state championship game in volleyball, but they got beat by an unbeaten Legacy Academy team. So their run came to an end as well.

Scott Brocato:

All right, lots of stuff to talk about. Where can folks read about those?

Kurt Johnson:

Always check out the Las Cruces Bulletin in print all over town for free. And we are also available online at lascrucesbulletin.com.