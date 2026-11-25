Noah Raess:

So I just read on your website that there were some changes to the solid waste fees that the county collects. Can you tell me a little bit about that?

Nick Seibel:

Yeah. This has been a real ongoing story in Grant County and the whole, all the municipalities, the county. Basically, if you create solid waste in Grant County, that goes to the landfill that's run by the Solid Waste Authority, which that board is made up of representatives from all the municipalities in the county and Grant County government, and that's been the way things have been for decades out here. And, things really changed earlier this year when the Solid Waste Authority realized that they needed to make some investments in equipment and the future of the landfill and they hadn't raised what they were charging all of those governments in many, many years and found out that they were in kind of dire financial straits. So they passed those costs along and, over the last several months, all of the municipalities have been raising their solid waste rates. And now the kind of the last domino to fall is the Grant County solid waste fee, which is charged to folks that live in unincorporated parts of the county, not living in any of the municipalities. And that was previously just $5 a month that folks paid quarterly. And, that's gone up to $26 a month. Or $27.50, if you include the tax on that, which is a major price hike. There's also some controversy around folks that contract with private waste haulers to pick up their trash and take it to the landfill, and potentially double charging there. And so just a lot of unhappy folks out there, but folks who are on these boards, on the county commission are also members of the Solid Waste Board. So they kind of see it from both sides, and they've kind of, they and their predecessors, have kind of stuck themselves in this spot. So, yeah, it's going to be rough. And with the prices of everything going up now, solid waste fees have gone up in Grant County as well.

Noah Raess:

And at that meeting there was also talk of a new hospital. Can you kind of explain that a little bit too.

Nick Seibel:

Yeah, this is wild. If you grew up in Grant County like I did, because I can still remember when they built Gila Regional Medical Center, back in 1983 and 1984. And it was the new hospital. But of course, things have changed a lot in health care and particularly rural health care in the years since then, the 40 years since then, God help us. And, so you know that that new hospital in Grant County is already really sort of outdated in terms of the way that it functions and some of the original design decisions that were made there when it was built. Couple that with investments that need to be made in the physical plant, and the Board of Trustees of the county owned hospital have really sort of decided that what they want to do is just raze the thing and build a new hospital there on the same property on 32nd Street in Silver City. They believe that they can do this with a combination of state side financing, money that they get from the state and federal government and their own cash reserves. They say they can build a new hospital without even, requiring the taxpayers of Grant County to pitch in any money. But, definitely a big move and this is sort of the preliminary briefing on this. And that'll be a lot of steps between where we are today and actually opening a new facility, but still definitely intriguing and definitely a long way from where we were six years ago when the hospital was in really dire straits. And the county commission had to take over operation of it themselves.

Noah Raess:

And on your website also, I saw that there was some exciting news around football. Can you go ahead and share that with us?

Nick Seibel:

Football! Yeah! Silver high school fighting colts. They dominated, in fact, their semifinal game in Albuquerque last weekend, meaning that they are in the class AAA football championship this Saturday. And, because of the way that the New Mexico Activities Association does their rotation, Silver was due to host. They'll be playing the Moriarty Pintos, this Saturday, 1:30 on the Silver High School fighting court. Field. The first time that state football championship game has been hosted in Silver City since 1979. And, I imagine an awful lot of folks are going to be packing that stadium. In fact, we've got a little special something coming up in the newspaper on Saturday for that game as well that we're working on. So, a big deal. Nice to see those kids who've worked so hard, get to this point and hopefully they get that state championship to cap off what has been just a fantastic season.

Noah Raess:

And if people want to read more about these stories or other ones, where should they go?

Nick Seibel:

There's lots more, including a story about getting your pets inspected for screwworm before you travel this holiday, so you can find that and more at scdailypress.com.