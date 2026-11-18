Nick Seibel, editor and publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, covers top stories each week in the Silver City Report. This week, he talks about a new slaughterhouse proposed for Grant County, a new agreement for Ben Alturmurano Sports Complex and the end of the impasse between the Town of Silver City and the Silver City Museum Society.

Susan Morée:

A new business wants to come into the Silver City area. Tell us what's going on there.

Nick Seibel:

Yeah, it's an operation out of Deming, a family-owned business called Brasas Meat. They purchased a former slaughterhouse down in the area, which we call Silver Acres, which is around the Scott Park Golf Course south of Silver City. That slaughterhouse goes back a number of years, was originally owned by Norman Ruebush, but he had mostly retired and shut it down quite some time ago. But the Brasas Meatfolks have purchased that facility and now have plans to reopen it after doing some improvements to it.

Susan Morée:

How do the neighbors feel about that?

Nick Seibel:

Yeah, as you might imagine, the folks in the area are not thrilled about the idea of having a slaughterhouse there. In fact, there's a state law that says that if you're going to do a slaughterhouse in that kind of area, you have to get all of the residents within a certain or 75% of the residents within a certain radius have to sign off on it. The Brasas folks maintain, however, that since it's a preexisting slaughterhouse, all of those hoops have since been jumped through, although they're definitely looking to assuage the fears of their neighbors. They pointed out that what they considered small in the slaughterhouse industry is 100 animals a day, and they say they're going to be much smaller than that. They think if they slaughter 20 animals a month at the location, that would be a lot for them.

Susan Morée:

How would they make money?

Nick Seibel:

It's a matter of scale is basically. Mostly what they're looking to do is slaughter and process a small number of livestock and possibly some game animals that hunters have taken here in the area. Their operation in Deming actually doesn't slaughter animals at all, but it's certainly something you know right now folks that have to slaughter animals have to send them off quite some distance to get that done and they pointed out that they have plans for waste disposal they're going to keep all of the waste refrigerated until it's taken out to be disposed of off the site. And they're also going to do some composting on the site. So, they really feel like they're going to do a good operation. And a number of folks in the community are excited about it, just not the folks who live right there next to it.

Susan Morée:

And the Altamurano Sports Complex, there was some disagreement around that sports complex there for a little while. What's happened lately?

Nick Seibel:

Yeah, the Silver Schools developed the sports complex back in 1997 on land that's actually owned by the State Land Office. And they had a lease on that, which originally was affordable, but over time, it increased 2% a year, and that all adds up. So the school district, the Silver Consolidated Schools, originally, they were planning on investing and installing some turf on those fields. And they started saying, this is a major investment to make on property we don't even own. And they looked at the cost of all that. And so they started looking at moving those athletics sports back onto fields adjacent to Silver High School, La Plata Middle School, and improving those instead on property that the district owns. And the Silver Schools administrators ended up having a conversation with the State Land Office, and they've agreed to another, a different arrangement, basically be an upfront payment on a 40-year lease with a one-time payment of $200,000, which is a whole lot less than $725,000. I'm a newspaper guy, clearly not great at math, but even I can tell you that's a big savings for the school district. So, the Silver School Board still hasn't signed off, decided what to do there.

Susan Morée:

And the Town of Silver City has been in a disagreement with the Museum Society. Has there been any new development there?

Nick Seibel:

Yeah, Silver City Town Council met last Tuesday and actually signed off on a MOU with the Silver City Museum Society, which for decades had been sort of the fundraising arm of the museum. Museum administrators, town administration, and the leadership of the Society really got crossways two or three years ago, and they ended up with this sort of impasse. But a couple of the town councilors had taken lead on negotiations with the Society. And it looks like the agreement is basically to return to the status quo and really clarify that relationship. And so, the Town Council said, we'll sign on to the deal. Now, as of last week, when we last wrote about this, the Society itself hadn't signed off on it yet, but it seemed as though that was likely to be a deal that would be taken care of.

Susan Morée:

And for readers who want to learn more about these stories and other stories in your paper, where can they find them?

Nick Seibel:

Find us online, scdailypress.com.

