Democrats sweep in Grant County and more

Nick Seibel, editor and publisher of the Silver City Daily Press, covers top stories each week in the Silver City Report. This week, he talks about Democrats winning across Grant County.

Susan Morée: Nick, it's been an exciting night for Democrats and what's going on in Grant County.

Nick Seibel: Democrats swept all of the elections in Grant County tonight, including for the State House of Representatives in District 39 which as of the last redistricting pretty much is just Grant County. And so for the last several terms, Republican Luis Terrazas has represented District 39. And tonight he was defeated by the Democratic challenger there, former Grant County Assessor Raul Turrieta, who is, if you spent much time in Grant County, it's hard not to know Raul Turrieta. He's sort of the master of ceremonies for everything all the time. He hosts a radio program on the community radio station. He's just, he's one of those people that's kind of everywhere.

Susan Morée: And for the sheriff's race?

Nick Seibel: Raul Villanueva, of course, has been Grant County Sheriff before. He's just finished up his first term the second time around. He had previously served two terms as Grant County Sheriff. And Wayne Oliver has also been a candidate previously, but really just didn't get traction this time around. We ended up, Mr. Villanueva, the sheriff, will be sheriff again, picked up 60% of the vote in the election tonight.

Susan Morée: And there were some bond questions for Grant County. Tell us about those.

Nick Seibel: Yeah, Grant County had two bond issues, one for remodeling in addition to county buildings, one for road construction and repair bonds. The remodeling in addition, some of that money is going to go to renovation of the courts complex, Grant County Courthouse. And the county really did not promote those at all. But despite that, they did very well, ended up picking up on 60% of the vote there. So both of those passed easily, as did the state bond questions in Grant County and all four of the constitutional amendments.

Nick Seibel: The closest vote in the constitutional amendments was for amendment four to pay state legislators, but even that got 66% of the vote for yes.

Susan Morée: And overall, Grant County voters voted in general for the Democrats in terms of the state elections, correct?

Nick Seibel: Yeah, that's right. Of course, when it comes to the gubernatorial race, for the last eight years, Grant Countyian Howie Morales has been lieutenant governor. And based on how things look in the race has been called at this point, it looks like the lieutenant governor for at least the next four years will also be a former Grant Countyian, Stephanie Garcia Richard, who has been the state land commissioner and is going to be the new lieutenant governor, and she grew up, went to high school here in Silver City. So we will continue to have friends on the top floor of the Roundhouse.

Susan Morée: All right. Well, thank you so much, Nick. I appreciate it, and I hope you can get some rest.

Nick Seibel: Coming soon.

Susan Morée: And oh, and where can readers find these stories, Nick?

Nick Seibel: All this and more at scdailypress.com.