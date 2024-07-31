© 2024 KRWG
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Newscasts
KRWG Latest Newscasts

KRWG News for Wednesday, July 31 at 6:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published July 31, 2024 at 9:33 AM MDT
FILE - This June 7, 2023, image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows the female Mexican gray wolf F2754 during a health check before being released into the wild in southeastern Arizona. The exceptionally restless female Mexican gray wolf nicknamed Asha will be held in captivity with a potential mate through another breeding season in hopes of aiding the recovery of the species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Aislinn Maestas/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)
Aislinn Maestas/AP
/
US Fish and Wildlife Service
FILE - This June 7, 2023, image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows the female Mexican gray wolf F2754 during a health check before being released into the wild in southeastern Arizona. The exceptionally restless female Mexican gray wolf nicknamed Asha will be held in captivity with a potential mate through another breeding season in hopes of aiding the recovery of the species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Aislinn Maestas/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File)

Wildlife advocate Chris Smith talks with Anthony Moreno about Asha, the wayward Mexican Gray Wolf.

KRWG Latest Newscasts
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners