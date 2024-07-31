KRWG News for Wednesday, July 31 at 6:45 a.m. By KRWG News and Partners Published July 31, 2024 at 9:33 AM MDT Listen • 5:56 Aislinn Maestas/AP / US Fish and Wildlife ServiceFILE - This June 7, 2023, image provided by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows the female Mexican gray wolf F2754 during a health check before being released into the wild in southeastern Arizona. The exceptionally restless female Mexican gray wolf nicknamed Asha will be held in captivity with a potential mate through another breeding season in hopes of aiding the recovery of the species, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Aislinn Maestas/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service via AP, File) Wildlife advocate Chris Smith talks with Anthony Moreno about Asha, the wayward Mexican Gray Wolf.