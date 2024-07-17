KRWG News for Wednesday, July 17 at 6:45 a.m. By KRWG News and Partners Published July 17, 2024 at 11:09 AM MDT Listen • 5:57 Jonny Coker / KRWG At the Doña Ana County Government Center in Las Cruces, Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced that the New Mexico Department of Justice is launching an investigation into Memorial Medical Center following allegations including refusing to treat cancer patients, failing to screen patients for financial assistance and more. NMDOJ announces investigation into practices at Memorial Medical Center and more.