KRWG News for Wednesday, July 17 at 6:45 a.m.

July 17, 2024
At the Doña Ana County Government Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced that the New Mexico Department of Justice is launching an investigation into Memorial Medical Center following allegations including refusing to treat cancer patients, failing to screen patients for financial assistance and more.
At the Doña Ana County Government Center in Las Cruces, Attorney General Raúl Torrez announced that the New Mexico Department of Justice is launching an investigation into Memorial Medical Center following allegations including refusing to treat cancer patients, failing to screen patients for financial assistance and more.

NMDOJ announces investigation into practices at Memorial Medical Center and more.

