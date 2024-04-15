© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG Newscasts
KRWG Latest Newscasts

KRWG News for Monday, April 15 at 6:45 a.m.

By KRWG News and Partners
Published April 15, 2024 at 11:59 AM MDT
FILE - "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary manslaughter trial, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File)
Jim Weber/AP
/
Pool Santa Fe New Mexican
FILE - "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary manslaughter trial, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File)

"Rust" armorer set to be sentenced and more.

KRWG Latest Newscasts
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners