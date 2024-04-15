KRWG News for Monday, April 15 at 6:45 a.m. By KRWG News and Partners Published April 15, 2024 at 11:59 AM MDT Listen • 5:56 Jim Weber/AP / Pool Santa Fe New MexicanFILE - "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary manslaughter trial, Tuesday, March 5, 2024, at the First Judicial District Courthouse in Santa Fe, N.M. A jury convicted Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday, March 6, 2024, in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal on the set of the Western movie “Rust.” (Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP, Pool, File) "Rust" armorer set to be sentenced and more.