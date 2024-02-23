KRWG News for Friday, February 23 at 6:45 a.m. By KRWG News and Partners Published February 23, 2024 at 9:32 AM MST Listen • 5:55 Morgan Lee/AP / APNew Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham attends a news conference highlighting newly signed legislation to bolster the state's health care workforce and make medical care more accessible in Santa Fe, N.M., Friday, April 7, 2023. Gov. Lujan Grisham used her veto authority to scale back a tax relief package based on concerns it could undermine future spending on social programs while signing the annual spending plan in state history. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee) Governor expresses frustration over public safety bills not passed and more.