KRWG News for Wednesday, February 21 at 6:45 a.m. By KRWG News and Partners Published February 21, 2024 at 9:25 AM MST Listen • 5:55 AP / City of Las Cruces, New MexicoIn this photo provided by the City of Las Cruces, New Mexico, Officer Jonah Hernandez signs his oath after graduating from the Las Cruces Police Department’s academy, in June 2022. Hernandez, 35, suffered a fatal stab wound on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, when responding to a call about a man who was trespassing on private property. The trespasser was shot and killed by a passerby who watched the attack on the officer. Officials say it was the first on-duty death among officers in the 96-year-old history of the Las Cruces Police Department. (City of Las Cruces, New Mexico via AP) Funeral services for fallen officer Jonah Hernandez today in El Paso and more.