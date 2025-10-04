KRWG News This Week - $162 million allocated for healthcare, food assistance, public broadcasting - and more

This week, the New Mexico State Legislature met in special session to allocate funding for healthcare, food assistance, public media, and more. This week on "Fronteras: A Changing America, KC Counts spoke with Healthcare Authority Secretary Kari Armijo about how H.R.1 is expected to impact healthcare and SNAP. KRWG aired its first candidate forum for Las Cruces City Council District 5, Scott Brocato talked with LCPS Communications Director Kelly Jameson about the GO Bond on the November 4th ballot, and there's a whole lot more.