KRWG News This Week - $162 million allocated for healthcare, food assistance, public broadcasting - and more

By KC Counts
Published October 4, 2025 at 5:00 PM MDT
The New Mexico House of Representatives adjourns for the night on Thursday, March 16, 2023, in Santa Fe, N.M. (AP Photo/Morgan Lee)
Morgan Lee/AP
/
AP
New Mexico Legislature

This week, the New Mexico State Legislature met in special session to allocate funding for healthcare, food assistance, public media, and more. This week on "Fronteras: A Changing America, KC Counts spoke with Healthcare Authority Secretary Kari Armijo about how H.R.1 is expected to impact healthcare and SNAP. KRWG aired its first candidate forum for Las Cruces City Council District 5, Scott Brocato talked with LCPS Communications Director Kelly Jameson about the GO Bond on the November 4th ballot, and there's a whole lot more.

KC Counts
KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. She hosts "All Things Considered" weekday afternoons from 4-7 p.m., and you can watch KC on "Fronteras: A Changing America" on television from KRWG Public Media.
See stories by KC Counts

