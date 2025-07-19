© 2025 KRWG
Doña Ana County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez discusses GO Bond, CRRUA, and more of the week's top stories

July 19, 2025
Manuel Sanchez, Doña Ana County Commissioner for District 5, on KRWG-TV's "Newsmakers"
Manuel Sanchez, Doña Ana County Commissioner for District 5, on KRWG-TV's "Newsmakers"

KC Counts covers the week's top stories and more on KRWG News This Week. Included this week is Doña Ana County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez discussing the GO Bond, CRRUA, and other issues facing county residents, State Climatologist Dr. David DuBois talking about monsoon season, drought, and cuts at the NWS, Anthony Moreno's final episode of "Fronteras: A Changing America" featuring a discussion on local journalism with Diana Alba Soular, project coordinator for the New Mexico Local News Fund, and more!

KC Counts has been broadcasting to Southern New Mexico and West Texas audiences for over 30 years. KC is up early with listeners for "Morning Edition" weekdays, "Performance Today" from 9-11, "Here and Now" from 12-2, and on Saturdays. You might also see her on KRWG-TV.
