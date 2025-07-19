Doña Ana County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez discusses GO Bond, CRRUA, and more of the week's top stories

KC Counts covers the week's top stories and more on KRWG News This Week. Included this week is Doña Ana County Commissioner Manuel Sanchez discussing the GO Bond, CRRUA, and other issues facing county residents, State Climatologist Dr. David DuBois talking about monsoon season, drought, and cuts at the NWS, Anthony Moreno's final episode of "Fronteras: A Changing America" featuring a discussion on local journalism with Diana Alba Soular, project coordinator for the New Mexico Local News Fund, and more!