Border Industrial Association says New Mexico exports doubled in 2024

This week, Anthony Moreno talks with Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association to learn more about what's fueling a growth in exports from New Mexico. They also discuss how tariffs may impact the economy. Also, Jonny Coker talks with New Mexico Democratic State Representative Joanne Ferrary about legislation she is working on during this legislative session. Also, KC Counts chats with Dr. Roi Altit, Director of the Structural Heart Disease Program at Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces to get some tips on how to prevent heart disease.

Catch up on the latest news on KRWG News This Week.

