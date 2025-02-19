© 2025 KRWG
KRWG Newsmakers

New Mexico Exports and Border Trade

Season 17 Episode 8 | 26m 46s

This week on Newsmakers, the Border Industrial Association says that exports from New Mexico have grown. Anthony Moreno talks with Jerry Pacheco, President of the Border Industrial Association to learn more and to also find out how tariffs could impact the region.

Aired: 02/19/25
