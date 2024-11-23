LCPS board president shares thoughts on issues facing district
This week on the program, Anthony Moreno talks about issues facing Las Cruces Public Schools with Teresa Tenorio, President of the Board of Education for LCPS. Also, Jonny Coker talks with Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico, about the shortage of healthcare providers in New Mexico and the push to create a better environment for healthcare professionals. Catch up on recent news content from KRWG Public Media.