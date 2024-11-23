© 2024 KRWG
KRWG News This Week

LCPS board president shares thoughts on issues facing district

By KRWG News and Partners
Published November 23, 2024 at 8:57 AM MST

This week on the program, Anthony Moreno talks about issues facing Las Cruces Public Schools with Teresa Tenorio, President of the Board of Education for LCPS. Also, Jonny Coker talks with Fred Nathan, Founder and Executive Director of Think New Mexico, about the shortage of healthcare providers in New Mexico and the push to create a better environment for healthcare professionals. Catch up on recent news content from KRWG Public Media.

