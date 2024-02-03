Some local officials question economic future of Spaceport America
Spaceport America faces criticism from some local officials after Virgin Galactic layoffs. Some officials say they are concerned about taxpayers getting a return on their investment from the facility. Also, we hear from New Mexico Republican State Representative Jenifer Jones who represents House District 32. Rep. Jones shares more about issues she is working on this legislative session. Catch up with the latest stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.