© 2024 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

Some local officials question economic future of Spaceport America

By KRWG News and Partners
Published February 3, 2024 at 8:57 AM MST
Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.
Jonny Coker
Spaceport America in southern New Mexico.

Spaceport America faces criticism from some local officials after Virgin Galactic layoffs. Some officials say they are concerned about taxpayers getting a return on their investment from the facility. Also, we hear from New Mexico Republican State Representative Jenifer Jones who represents House District 32. Rep. Jones shares more about issues she is working on this legislative session. Catch up with the latest stories and interviews on KRWG News This Week.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners