© 2023 KRWG
News that Matters.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KRWG News
KRWG News This Week

Organizations voice concern over failed climate initiatives in New Mexico

By KRWG News and Partners
Published June 17, 2023 at 4:03 PM MDT

Several organizations criticized the failure of several climate initiatives this past legislative session. ProgressNow New Mexico’s Energy Policy Director Lucas Herndon joined KC Counts on this week's Newsmakers to discuss New Mexico's energy future.
Also, Patrick Nolan, Executive Director of Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks shares how the organization continues to connect the community to the national monument. These and other interviews and stories on KRWG News This Week.

KRWG News This Week
KRWG News and Partners
See stories by KRWG News and Partners