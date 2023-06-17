Organizations voice concern over failed climate initiatives in New Mexico
Several organizations criticized the failure of several climate initiatives this past legislative session. ProgressNow New Mexico’s Energy Policy Director Lucas Herndon joined KC Counts on this week's Newsmakers to discuss New Mexico's energy future.
Also, Patrick Nolan, Executive Director of Friends of Organ Mountains-Desert Peaks shares how the organization continues to connect the community to the national monument. These and other interviews and stories on KRWG News This Week.